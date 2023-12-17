Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 2.4 %

MYGN stock opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,704 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 251,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,344 shares in the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

