Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) PT Raised to $22.00 at KeyCorp

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of MYE opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $712.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.74 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,125,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,984,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

