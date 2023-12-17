Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $10,206,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.