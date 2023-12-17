Morgan Stanley Boosts Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $55.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

