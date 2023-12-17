Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total transaction of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,449,689. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $389.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.91. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $396.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.