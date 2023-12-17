Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MBRX
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 3.5 %
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moleculin Biotech
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.