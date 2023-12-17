Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 217 ($2.72) to GBX 290 ($3.64) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 256.25 ($3.22).

Shares of LON MAB opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24,640.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 223.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 219.52. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128.10 ($1.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 250.40 ($3.14).

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($197,942.63). In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total value of £38,036.13 ($47,748.09). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($197,942.63). Insiders own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

