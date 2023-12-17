Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 217 ($2.72) to GBX 290 ($3.64) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 256.25 ($3.22).
Check Out Our Latest Report on Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($197,942.63). In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 16,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.98), for a total value of £38,036.13 ($47,748.09). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 68,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.89), for a total value of £157,681.10 ($197,942.63). Insiders own 57.51% of the company’s stock.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitchells & Butlers
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.