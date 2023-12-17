Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 3,973 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $197.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.06 and a 200 day moving average of $183.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

