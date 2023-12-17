Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,261,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,230,190,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 660,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,487 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,190.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,058.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,175.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

