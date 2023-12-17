Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Methanex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Methanex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.13 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.57 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Methanex by 1,158.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Methanex by 90.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.