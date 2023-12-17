Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lifted by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 3.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $32,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $10,816,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

