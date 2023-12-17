Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 0.9% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,368 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $30,217,444.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $334.92 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.95 and a 200-day moving average of $304.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

