Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,903 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

