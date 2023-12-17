Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Increased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,992 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,903 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.46 and a 12 month high of $342.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.59, for a total transaction of $183,717.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on META shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

