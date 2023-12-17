Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 4.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.46 and a 1 year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $9,392,538.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 over the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

