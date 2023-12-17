McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,293 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.13% of McKesson worth $74,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $439.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.29.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

