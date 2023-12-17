Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT)

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Up 20.9 %

Shares of CTNT stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

