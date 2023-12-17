Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 536.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after buying an additional 377,309 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after acquiring an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after acquiring an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $823.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $534.01 and a 1 year high of $830.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $767.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $738.31.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

