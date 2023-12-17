Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.55 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Williams Trading upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

