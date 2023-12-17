Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $216.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.80 and a one year high of $217.66.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.