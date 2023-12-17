Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 138,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGZ stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $109.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

