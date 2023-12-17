Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $501,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

