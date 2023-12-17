Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $352,000 Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 35.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,783 shares during the last quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 856,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 47,879 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 830,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after buying an additional 232,230 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 828,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,635,000 after buying an additional 138,998 shares during the period.

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

