Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE T opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

