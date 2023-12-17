Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $234,000 Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

