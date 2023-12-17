Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $300.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $301.61. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.