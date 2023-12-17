Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $311,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

