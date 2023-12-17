Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DTE Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after acquiring an additional 484,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,175,000 after acquiring an additional 339,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 38.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after acquiring an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $121.32.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

