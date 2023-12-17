Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys New Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

