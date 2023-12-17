Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 743 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $653,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63,656.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,634,000 after purchasing an additional 190,970 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 16,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWF stock opened at $300.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $301.61. The company has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

