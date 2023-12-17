Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 490 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

