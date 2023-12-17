Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

