Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $453.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.75. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $458.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

