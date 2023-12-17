Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 61 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $410.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $411.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.38 and its 200 day moving average is $353.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.