Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 387 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 265,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

