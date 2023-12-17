Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,136 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The stock has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.84.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

