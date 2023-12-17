MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $275.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKTX

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,928,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,253,000 after purchasing an additional 608,107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 96,420.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,205,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,211 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.5% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,986,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,387,000 after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $279.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.93. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.