Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $169.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $159.00.

MPC has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.7 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $148.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.23. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 22.08 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

