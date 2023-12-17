Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $100.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day moving average is $107.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

