Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,117 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX opened at $149.35 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day moving average is $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $281.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

