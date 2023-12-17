ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $85.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

In related news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $79.23 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.63.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

