Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,429 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,966,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,430,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 648,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,621,000 after purchasing an additional 77,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

