LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 2,774 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,239 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.9% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,569,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,983,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,505,879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,701,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,109,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,341,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after purchasing an additional 399,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $49.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

