LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 4,028 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 206.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,393,021,646.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

