Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Luna Innovations Price Performance

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.47 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.72 million, a P/E ratio of -80.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

