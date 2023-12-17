Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given New $64.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $79.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.