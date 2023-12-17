Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $43.98, but opened at $45.84. Live Oak Bancshares shares last traded at $45.09, with a volume of 120,275 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Live Oak Bancshares

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,157,800. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.