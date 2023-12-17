Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Acquires $7,999,996.88 in Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,117,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liquidia Stock Performance

LQDA stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -0.08. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 314.38% and a negative return on equity of 82.05%. The company had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the second quarter valued at about $567,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 694.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 79,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

