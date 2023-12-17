LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Down 1.5 %

LIQT opened at $3.27 on Thursday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.78% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $86,258. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 17.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

