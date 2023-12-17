LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.57.

A number of analysts have commented on LCII shares. DA Davidson lowered LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 17.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII opened at $125.51 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.49%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

